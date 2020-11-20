EASTON, Pa. - Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Easton Mayor Sal Panto is ordering all public buildings in the city, including City Hall, to close to the public beginning Monday.
The move is aimed at protecting city employees from exposure to the virus, according to the executive order.
All City Hall employees are restricted to their individual workstations and departments, and they are not allowed to visit other areas. Business must be conducted via Zoom meetings or telephone.
All city employees, including police and firefighters, are required to wear a mask and stay socially distanced when they are not in their individual workstations.
Any equipment or materials used by multiple people, such as printers or copiers, must be disinfected by the user after every use, according to the order. All common areas must be disinfected on a regular basis.