EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is looking to rebuild affordable housing with the help of federal funds.

Mayor Sal Panto announced Wednesday that the city received a $40 million grant from HUD to reshape public housing in the West Ward.

Some of that money will go towards redeveloping three public housing communities, including the Bushkill House.

Panto was also joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Congress passing the American Rescue Plan.

Wild said it was important that the money went directly to the city instead of the state.

"And Easton, like most of the cities and towns throughout the Lehigh Valley, really suffered as a result of the pandemic, and it was just, we're able to see first-hand what the results of that kind of federal expenditure funds are," Wild said.

Easton had received more than $20 million in federal pandemic relief aid, which has gone towards housing, youth programs, and helping businesses recover.