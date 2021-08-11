Easton has long relied upon its historic downtown to attract visitors, and more recently, the "foodie" culture that has developed in and around Centre Square has brought crowds.
Mayor Sal Panto said at Wednesday's City Council meeting that recreation featuring the Delaware River is adding another facet to the city's revival.
"Our ecotourism has really taken off," he said. Last Sunday alone, he said more than 500 meals were purchased downtown by tourists here to enjoy the Delaware.
Twin Rivers Tubing, formerly on the Jersey side of the river, now uses parking garages on South Third Street in Easton as a shuttle pick-up for customers. Twin Rivers takes them to Frost Hollow Overlook, a county park in Forks Township, to start their tube voyages. Twin Rivers has a separate agreement with Northampton County to use the park.
At the council meeting, a second agreement was set, allowing Two Rivers Kayaking to use a small part of Hugh Moore Park for its business. Two Rivers will pay a nominal rent and the city is indemnified from losses.
The mayor also went over a draft of how its $20.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic aid will be used. The money, to be paid over two years, will reimburse the city for about $6 million of lost revenue, if city council approves the plan. Some will go to try to prevent homelessness and pay for improvements in the city.
Council reviewed some minor zoning changes. One would make clear that neon signs, such as the one above Pearly Baker's in Centre Square, can be used in historic districts. Currently, such signs are an "existing non-conforming use," Planning Director Stephen Nowroski said, and adding new ones would not be allowed.
The mayor commended Lafayette College students Sharon Engel and Constantin Dubischar, along with geology professor Lawrence Malinconico, all part of the school's Vegetables in the Community initiative. Students grow thousands of pounds of produce and distribute it in the city.
"We have a lot of good things going on with Lafayette students," the mayor said. The Lafayette contingent invited council to attend one of their Thursday evening distributions.
Two women asked council for an exemption from having to move their cars on street-sweeping days. Loretta Williams, who has a handicapped spot in front of her West Wilkes-Barre Street home, said parking is scarce and she has trouble walking far after moving the vehicle weekly.
"Everybody's going to get old, like us," she said. Panto said her request will be reviewed.
The meeting was adjourned after about 75 minutes.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
