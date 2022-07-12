EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto announced that in the coming weeks, he'll introduce an ordinance to the city council to ban fireworks.
He's tried to get rid of them before, but says now, the state is on his side. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law adding limits to fireworks.
It specifically gave municipalities like Easton, where the 150-foot clearance rule makes discharging fireworks illegal throughout, the ability to prohibit them.
Panto said the city had three fire incidents on the Fourth of July alone because of fireworks. Two were on the South Side, and one was in the West Ward.
Panto says he knows an ordinance wouldn't totally eliminate fireworks, but it would make them illegal, allowing police officers to confiscate unused fireworks.
"Fireworks are dangerous for the person launching them but they're also dangerous for pets, and for veterans who suffer from PTSD," said Panto.
Right now, an officer has to see a person light the fuse before issuing a citation.