EASTON, Pa. - Some Easton residents have been up in arms on social media after a Facebook post referenced a "tank" potentially being purchased for the city's police department.
"There are many people in the community that are distressed about militarizing our cities," one resident said.
But Mayor Sal Panto wanted to dispel those rumors and clear the air about the misinformation.
"They're calling it a tank and it's not a tank," Panto said. "They're saying it's militaristic, it doesn't have any weapons on it."
He says what the Easton Police Department is actually doing is purchasing a Lenco Armored Vehicle for $170,000, a piece of equipment the department's been borrowing from the city of Bethlehem for over a decade.
"We've been using it for 11 years, it's nothing new," Panto said. "It's mainly for the safety of the officers and the people we rescue."
The armored vehicle would be used in specific "threatening" and high-risk scenarios, making it safer for police to respond.
"An effort to get our officers as close to a dangerous situation without putting them in harm's way," said city Police Chief Carl Scalzo. "It does nothing more than protect officers, and protect citizens."
City Council held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss whether or not funding should be approved for the piece of equipment, and opened the floor to residents on both sides of the idea.
Among the things residents had to say at Wednesday's meeting:
"The militarization of our daily lives is threatening to many of us."
"The EAAC recommends delaying the funds for this large purchase."
"The money that is going to go into the Hellcat - I think we need it."
"The Hellcat needs to be showing in our community because I think it will deter people."
Council ultimately approved funding for the purchase of the vehicle.