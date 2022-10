EASTON, Pa. - Easton's mayor presented his budget Monday.

Mayor Sal Panto pitched a 2023 budget of a little more than $71 million to City Council.

Panto said that's an increase of about $200,000 from this year's budget.

He said the 2023 budget is focused on maintaining affordable housing, public improvement, and expanding the city's tax base.

Panto also called for better pensions for the city's first responders and employees, saying the current pension program is not sustainable.