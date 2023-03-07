EASTON, Pa. - Easton's mayor is proposing a $500,000 boost for small businesses in the city.

Mayor Sal Panto announced his plan at a meeting Tuesday at city hall.

$30,000 will be used for marketing and promoting tourism. $70,000 will go to consulting at-risk businesses.

$400,000 will help small businesses pay their rents.

The mayor also had a message to business owners about being open at the right times.

"I know President Kennedy said 'Rising tides lift all boats,' but so does the rising economy. If you're not open - sorry, I have to say it - if you're not open when we're busy, if you're closed at 5 p.m., and the restaurants have 3,000 people coming down every weekend, and Thursday nights, you got to be open," Panto said.

Mayor Panto promises to give more information about his small business plan in the coming weeks.