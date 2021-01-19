EASTON, Pa. - Easton's mayor has made a recommendation for who should fill the city's fire chief position.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Tuesday he is recommending that Acting Fire Chief Henry Hennings become the new fire chief of the Easton Fire Department.
Easton's city council will vote on the recommendation at its Jan. 27 meeting.
Hennings would continue to oversee a team of more than 40 firefighters, directing all activities of the fire department including developing and executing policies, coordinating work within the department as well as on an interdepartmental level, according to a news release from the city. He will also serve as a member of the Mayor’s Executive Leadership Team.
Before becoming acting fire chief upon the retirement of former Fire Chief Mike Krill in July 2020, Hennings was deputy fire chief and fire marshal. He joined the Easton Fire Department as a firefighter in 2004 after leaving the City of Philadelphia Fire Department, where he was a firefighter-EMT.
During his 17-year career with the department he’s also held the titles of lieutenant and captain, as well as emergency management coordinator. His career history includes positions as an MICU Paramedic in Upper Merion, Lancaster and Bangor.
“Easton is proud of our full-time professional fire department, and Henry will bring the leadership needed to continue the professionalism of the department,” said Mayor Panto.
“I am looking forward to working with the administration and the firefighter’s union to better the department,” said Hennings.
Hennings is a Pennsylvania Health Department-certified EMT-paramedic, having completed training through the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center EMT-Paramedic Program in 1992. He is currently enrolled in Bucks Community College where he is studying fire science.