Traffic from Forks Township creates a safety hazard on Easton's College Hill that Mayor Sal Panto and Representative Robert Freeman hope to ease, with state help.
Panto and Freeman, D-Easton, met Tuesday with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to ask for safety measures along Cattell Street, where traffic speeding in from Forks has caused several accidents.
Traffic from Sullivan Trail, which becomes Knox Avenue before it merges onto Cattell Street, is the problem, Freeman said Thursday. The College Hill Neighborhood Association brought the extent of the traffic hazard to his attention.
"There have been accidents there and in one case, a car ended up in a neighbor's yard," Freeman said. He and Panto met with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday to discuss complaints from the College Hill Neighborhood Association, and ways PennDOT can make Cattell Street more safe.
Hubert Etchison, president of the College Hill Neighborhood Association, said there were many accidents at the Cattell and Lafayette intersection that were not reported, so the CNHA asked residents to report any crashes to build up data. With 10 crashes over the past two years, the association could call Freeman and make its case.
After an accident where a car went into a yard, Etchison said he noticed a toy Tonka truck just a couple feet from where the vehicle stopped. That brought home the need for safety.
"That could have been a real tragedy" if a child had been playing, he said. Another crash struck a gas main.
Etchison said a couple relatively quick solutions were discussed at the meeting with PennDOT. One would be to use raised markers to make the traffic lane appear more narrow. When a street is perceived to be narrow, drivers typically slow down. Then the curb could be realigned to match the new lane, and additional signs could be put up.
"I think (the meeting) was very productive," Freeman said. "PennDot was very supportive of looking at ways to make that intersection safer."
After the Knox Avenue traffic enters Cattell, there is just a short stretch before it reaches the intersection of Lafayette Street. That creates a collision risk if a vehicle is stopped to make a left turn.
Panto said one of many options discussed would be to bar left turns from Cattell onto Lafayette Street. There will be a follow-up meeting with PennDOT in about six weeks. The mayor raised the issue at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
Panto and Freeman said growth in Forks Township led to the traffic increase, and Freeman said people commuting to work tend to drive faster than they should.
"We're going to continue to work with PennDOT to improve the safety of that corridor to reduce speeds," Freeman said.