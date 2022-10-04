EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says the city's Suburban Water Authority is a multi-million-dollar asset that's not returning what it should be. He says considering other options could be the key to helping the city deal with its pension challenges and bring taxpayers benefits for years to come.

"We want to give them a good pension, however, we also need to balance our budget," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

Panto says the city has to put more money toward pensions than it gets in real estate taxes. To help, he wants City Council to consider selling or renegotiating the lease of the Easton Suburban Water Authority.

"Our water system is worth more than $200 million," said Panto.

In 2006, the city came to an agreement with the authority that it would take over plant operations, employees and distribution network. Easton still owns those facilities and plant.

Panto is bringing in a company from Harrisburg to talk with the City Council about the assets' value. That's expected to happen early next year.

"When I lease it for a million, $1.2 million a year, maybe with the escalators it's maybe $2 million a year, and they tell me we should be getting seven to $14 million a year, I can't just close my eyes and say I don't know about that," said Panto.

The authority, which has about 32,000 customers, says it's more than interested in extending or renegotiating the lease. The director tells us his staff wants to continue the operation.

Panto says in the case of the sale, much of the money would be stashed away for years to come to secure Easton's long-term financial stability.

"I don't want people it serves to think we're selling it and prices will go sky high," said Panto. "We have control. We can sell it the way we want it, put it in the agreement of sale the way we want."

Panto says the goal of all of this is to save taxpayers money.

"I have my reasons for wanting to look at the long-term, not my political term, but the long-term of the city," said Panto. "We have an asset that needs to be monetized."

Taxes haven't gone up in Easton since 2009.