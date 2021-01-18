EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto wants state lawmakers to add public government buildings to the list of places where weapons are banned.
"It's so nerve wracking to see what happened to the U.S. Capitol building last week. To know that we're wide open,” Panto said.
Panto wrote a letter to state lawmakers asking them to rethink the current law.
The mayor said he'd like to see metal detectors at the entrance to city hall, similar to courthouses and schools. He said it could help prevent tragedy, like the 2018 shooting of a codes officer in Paradise Township, Monroe County.
"I own guns. I'm just trying to say there are common-sense reforms that could be made that could help make people safer,” Panto said.
Right now, only Pennsylvania's legislature can make laws regarding where weapons are prohibited from being carried in the state.
State Senator Bob Freeman, a Democrat from Northampton County, was a co-sponsor of legislation last year that would have given municipalities the authority to ban guns from public meetings and public buildings if they wanted to. Freeman said he plans to work with lawmakers to put forth similar legislation this year.
"I think it’s a very reasonable proposal and in light of what happened in Monroe County and in Washington on January 6, I would hope that legislatures would see the wisdom,” Freeman said.
Joshua Prince, an attorney from Berks County, who specializes in Second Amendment rights, said a constitutional amendment would be required to give local governments the authority to ban weapons.
In a statement he writes in "A patchwork of laws across the Commonwealth serves no purpose but to ensnare those, who have no intention of violating the law but who unwarily find themselves in a jurisdiction, which imposes restrictions on their rights that the Commonwealth otherwise allows.”