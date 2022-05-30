EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Memorial Day Parade returned in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Community members lined Northampton Street as veterans, bands, and scouts made their way through the parade route.
The parade led to the free bridge, where the mayors of Easton and Phillipsburg tossed a ceremonial wreath into the Delaware River.
It was followed by a ceremony at Riverside Park.
"We are gathered here to demonstrate our unity, remember our losses and ask that we recognize our unwavering commitment to a future filled with opportunity, justice and hope for all people," Alex Carrillo, an Army veteran, said at the ceremony.
Local American Legion leaders read the names of their veteran members who died within the last year.
Earlier Monday morning, there was a prayer service in the Grand Army of the Republic plot at the Historic Easton Cemetery.
"It's our job to carry on the tradition of honoring our fallen soldiers and we lead the community that way, and they come out and support us," said Timothy Reilly, an Army veteran and the post commander at American Legion Rice-Ebner Post #588.
Brown and Lynch American Legion Post #9 led the prayers, one veteran saying, "may their efforts not have been in vain. Help us to daily reflect on all that we have and be thankful."
These words are so personal to those missing soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"While I was in Iraq, my first tour we lost four people, and this time of year, we're all on Facebook posting memories and condolences," said Reilly.
"I lost three young soldiers from within my battalion in the past years, and they were young soldiers," said Bernard Sims, an Army veteran and Adjutant at American Legion Rice-Ebner Post #588. "It means a lot to me to come out and recognize their service."
"There have been more than 70,000 Americans in Pennsylvania that have given their last breath of devotion to this country since 1776," said Carrillo.