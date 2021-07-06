EASTON, Pa. | The Northampton County District Attorney announced on Tuesday charges against Catherine Erickson, 30, for attempting to cause serious harm to her three-month-old child.
Erickson, from Easton, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault – victim less than 13, aggravated assault – victim less than 6, endangering welfare of children, and simple assault, the D.A. said.
On June 28, 2021, Easton Police Department says it was contacted by Northampton County Children, Youth, and Family Services concerning a near fatal incident. It was reported a three-month-old child was admitted to a local pediatric intensive care unit for multiple brain bleeds.
That same day, police say they interviewed the child’s mother, Catherine Erickson, who told police her child began to show signs consistent with seizures on June 27, 2021 around 1 p.m.
Erickson told police officers she waited 11 hours to take her child to be evaluated, after the child’s father returned home. During this time, Erickson claimed her child vomited and sustained multiple seizure-like episodes.
On June 29, police interviewed the assigned Children and Youth Services Case Worker, where they were told the child underwent emergency brain surgery to release the pressure on the child’s brain, and that the child was intubated and in serious condition.
Police were also told the child several serious injuries to the brain, such as a bilateral subdural hemorrhage, a diffused lack of oxygen to the brain, seizures, and bilateral retinal hemorrhages.
Doctors confided in police, reportedly saying that these findings were consistent with abusive head trauma, and that there were old brain bleeds in addition to newer bleeds consistent with routine of abuse.
On July 2, police say they received the child’s medical records, which indicated this incident was properly identified as “near fatal” based on the injuries sustained by the child and the amount of treatment required to stabilize the child.
Records also indicated the child had no previous reports of trauma or birth defects to the brain, and clearly stated, “With the information available at this time, the current findings are high concerning for non-accidental trauma/child physical abuse.”
On July 4, police and the caseworker from Children and Youth Services stated they interviewed Erickson at Easton Police Headquarters. Erickson stated her child was born 28 weeks early and spent around four to six weeks in the NICU prior to being released into her care in early May, 2021.
She said her child did not have any concerning brain or growth issues during that time, and admitted to police that she got angry and shook her child on multiple occasions in an attempt to get her to stop crying.
Erickson also stated she shook her child “hard” on two occasions in late June, but didn’t think she hurt her child because her child stopped crying.
Erickson also reportedly claimed when her child began to have seizures and vomited on June 28, she realized she had hurt her child by shaking her.
Erickson was arraigned Tuesday morning, and bail was set at $25,000.