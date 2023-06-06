EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the near-fatal abuse of her three-month-old baby.

Catherine Erickson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault on a victim less than 13 and endangering the welfare of children, according to online court records. Other charges of aggravated and simple assault were withdrawn.

The now 32-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Authorities say Erickson admitted to police that she shook her young baby multiple times because she got angry and wanted to make the baby stop crying. She said she shook the infant "hard" on two occasions in late June 2021, but didn't think she hurt her until the baby started having seizures and vomiting a few days later.

Erickson took the baby to the hospital 11 hours after first noticing the seizures, and the infant was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit for multiple brain bleeds.

The baby had emergency brain surgery and was intubated, and doctors described the incident as "near fatal," the district attorney said at the time. Doctors also found the injuries were consistent with abuse.