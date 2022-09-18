WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police.

The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township.

The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.

Police said the SUV began to turn left from Route 611 North to Browns Drive and crossed into the oncoming lane. The vehicle hit the motorcycle head-on in the southbound lane, according to investigators.

Police said the investigation is pending.