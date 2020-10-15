EASTON, Pa. - He was behind one of the biggest developments on Easton's South Side but, sadly, won't see it be completed.
John Robinson, who ran Black Diamond Enterprises out of the former Stewart Silk Mill site, passed away on Tuesday.
Robinson was a fixture in the Easton community.
Mayor Sal Panto said Robinson tried for years to develop the property into attainable housing. He recently partnered with a developer on the project and ground was broken on The Mill, 55 homes for working-class people, in late September.
"He was a true Eastonian...we do have a good community here and John was one of the reasons. John was very level headed person who was very active in the prison board, the NAACP," said Panto.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Larry Holmes regards John Robinson as one of his best friends and one of the first people he met when he moved to Easton.
"He was a good guy. And I was just with him a couple days ago, I guess you never know what's going to happen to you," Holmes said.
The Easton community is also mourning the loss of former city council president Josie Smull. Smull served on city council until 2002 and did a lot of work to raise money for Easton's Peace Candle, that's put up for the holiday season each year in Center Square.
Mayor Panto says the city will honor Smull and Robinson by lowering the city flag to half-staff.