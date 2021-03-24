The Confluence South Third Street Easton

A rendering of the proposed layout and location of "The Confluence" on South Third Street in Easton.

 Photo: Omnes Landscape Architecture, Planning & Art website.

EASTON, Pa. – Plans to redevelop the former Days Inn site in downtown Easton are one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, Easton City Council introduced a purchase and sale agreement with Bethlehem-based Peron Development for the property located at 185 S. Third Street.

"I don't think we received everything we wanted but I think a happy compromise was made," said Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano.

Council is expected to adopt the agreement at its April 14 meeting. The developer will also have to submit plans to the city's planning, zoning, and historic commissions for approvals. Completion of the project could take up to another two years.

Plans for the site dubbed "The Confluence" include a 23,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will house a movie theater and retail space, 216 rental units, 50 owner-occupied condos, 213 parking spaces and 14,000 square feet of amenities.

"This is probably the largest project in the history of Easton so it's important that we get it right," said John Callahan, director of development for Peron Development.

Residents who sat on the advisory committee for the project say the proposed plans will be a beautiful addition to the city.

The city bought the property for $5.9 million in 2018. Officials had once hoped the site would become home to the Da Vinci Science Center. However, those plans were scrapped in 2019 when the city ended negotiations.

Mayor Sal Panto said the property was appraised at and will sell for $3.9 million. The actual value of the proposed sale was not disclosed during Wednesday night's virtual meeting.

Panto also said the development will bring more than $100,000 in taxes to the school district during its first year up and running and more than $1 million after 10 years.

