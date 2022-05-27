EASTON, Pa. - Monday is Memorial Day, and the city of Easton is honoring hometown heroes.
Mayor Sal Panto announced Friday that the city is teaming up with the local chapter of the NAACP to pay tribute to local veterans who've paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
As part of a community service project, there will be banners of each soldier placed throughout the city.
One of them includes William Terry Gibson, Panto's friend who died along with 14 others during a battle in the Vietnam War.
"Defending our rights to be able to say what we want, do what we want, belong to what religion we want, vote the way we want, is really important, and the men and women of the service are the ones who do that," Panto said.
The mayor said not all the banners will be up by Memorial Day due to staffing issues, but once they are, they'll stay up through Veterans Day.