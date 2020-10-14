EASTON, Pa. – The city of Easton has named a new acting fire chief.
On Wednesday, officials announced at the city council meeting that Henry Hennings has been named acting fire chief.
Hennings has been with the city for more than a decade and held the ranking of deputy fire chief prior to the appointment, according to his LinkedIn page.
The city has yet to officially appoint a permanent fire chief since former chief Mike Krill announced his retirement earlier this year.
In other news, city council unanimously approved a resolution for a three-year contract agreement for trash collection with Waste Management. According to the city’s public works director, David Hopkins, the contract comes with a 33% increase compared to the previous contract. That increase equals about $53 per ton for collection versus the previous $40 per ton collection rate. The city received a total of two bids with Waste Management being the lowest bidder.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution for a three-year contract agreement for recycling services with Raritan Valley Disposal. The company submitted the lowest of the three bids that the city received for the service. The contract agreement will cost the city about $1.263 million for the first year.
Officials said residents should not see any changes in services since the new contracts are with the current collection companies.
Mayor Sal Panto also said on Wednesday that plans were underway for a holiday village in the downtown area.
Panto said Home Depot has agreed to provide 20 shed-in-a-boxes and plywood at a reduced rate for the villages. He hopes to have them in place by November 13.
“It’ll (the holiday village) be a great place to spend a Friday or Saturday downtown and not get too close,” said Panto.