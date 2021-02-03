EASTON, Pa. - An Easton native is building the city's future one LEGO block at a time.
Jeremy Joseph, who also runs Big Easy Easton Brass, began looking for a way to connect band members during the pandemic.
He turned to LEGOS. He started by creating LEGO versions of the band then turned to Easton landmarks, building things like Center Square and Two Rivers Brewing, each with a lot of detail.
Joseph, who created a Facebook account for the project, said he was surprised how many people enjoyed looking at city landmarks in LEGO form.
"LEGO Easton is set in the future. It's set in a post-COVID world where I believe we'll be back to having an Easton renaissance. We'll be back to what we used to do. We'll be a community again. You've got to believe that," Joseph said.
Jeremy Joseph plans to continue building more Easton landmarks and hopes to display them in Easton over the summer.
You can learn more on the Facebook account for the project.