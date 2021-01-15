Michael LaRosa Jill Biden press secretary
WASHINGTON - A Lehigh Valley native will be leading the incoming first lady's press staff.

Michael LaRosa has been named press secretary for Dr. Jill Biden, officially effective at noon on Inauguration Day, January 20.

LaRosa, an Easton Area School District alumnus, served as the traveling press secretary and chief spokesperson for Biden during the campaign, officials said.

He previously served as a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and for a U.S. Senate committee, and before that as a TV producer for MSNBC.

LaRosa was a swimming standout at Easton Area High School, and then at Seton Hall University.

