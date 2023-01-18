EASTON, Pa. - A non-profit in Easton has received a grant from the state to help with two of its programs.

Greater Easton Development Partnership was awarded a $1.1 million grant that includes a partnership with Community Bike Works to bring its youth programs to the West Ward as well as an expansion of the Easton Ambassadors’ coverage area to include a “safe routes to school” program to Paxinosa Elementary School and neighborhood bus stops, according to a news release from Drabenstott Communications Group.

The programs will aim to improve safety and reduce crime in the West Ward and will integrate with GEDP’s West Ward Community Initiative.

“We are excited that grants are being received for our neighborhoods,” said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. “We have more in the process for the Southside and West Ward neighborhoods and this year we will see major pedestrian improvements to the Cattell Street corridor on College Hill.”

"GEDP and its West Ward Community Initiative continues to work to improve the quality of life in the West Ward for residents of all ages, and support for youth in the neighborhood is a particular focus,” said Jared Mast, GEDP executive director. “We're eager to further build on that focus area with this expansion of the Easton Ambassadors program and new collaboration with Community Bike Works."

The partnership with CBW involves the development of a bike club geared toward Easton Area High School ninth graders who live in the West Ward. Youth are invited to join a month-long, 40-hour intensive bike mentoring program, according to the news release. Students complete the Earn a Bike program, in which they learn bike mechanics to refurbish a bike of their own. At least 40 percent of Bike Club students will continue their connection to mentors as participants in the year-round 1:1 mentoring program, Gaining Traction, according to the news release.

Over the course of the project Bike Club students will be hired as paid apprentices in youth programs. In the summer CBW will offer a full-day program for up to 20 Bike Club students and rising freshmen with daily activities including bike mechanics, bike rides, community engagement, STEAM and healthy living activities including the creation of an urban garden. CBW expects to see an increase in protective factors for student participants and an increase in problem solving alternatives to violence.

“Community Bike Works was thrilled to be invited by the City of Easton and GEDP to bring our youth bike mentoring programs to Easton’s West Ward in the summer of 2021. Now, thanks to support from PCCD, we are excited to build on our success and find new ways to more deeply engage the young people of Easton,” Kim Schaffer, executive director of Community Bike Works, said. “Bikes are an excellent way to connect with teens. Through Bike Club, we have the opportunity to build deep relationships with 100 Easton teens over the next two years, helping them build skills and feel more a part of their community. We are excited to work with GEDP and our other partners on this project to build a stronger and safer Easton community.”

GEDP will also expand its Easton Ambassadors clean and safe program to provide coverage and supervision of common walking corridors to Paxinosa Elementary, a United Way Community School, and common walking routes to bus stops for Easton Area Middle School, according to the news release. The funding will provide an additional 80 hours per week of staffing to be utilized to surround school commute hours and summer program hours over the 29-month grant period.

“This grant will help provide staffing for the walking routes around Paxinosa,” said school Principal Elise Jones. “Research shows that walking to school can be great for kids' physical and emotional health. I am looking forward to the collaborative partnership that this grant will foster for our community.”