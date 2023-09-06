EASTON, Pa. - Children can dive into early education in what used to be a swimming pool in Easton.

Over the past few years, the nonprofit group the Third Street Alliance has been working to convert the pool into classrooms.

They unveiled those to the public Wednesday, and organizers say there's no better time because the need for the services provided is urgent.

An old swimming pool finds a new purpose in Easton. It will still serve children, but this time, in the form of three newly-converted classrooms.

"Oh, it's absolutely essential," said Alisa Barrata, executive director of the nonprofit.

Barrata says it's a project years in the making and one that's definitely needed in the community.

"People are really struggling to find child care right now," added Baratta.

She says that's particularly true for low-income families.

According to a report by Third Street Alliance, 80% of children under 5 years old from low-income families are not receiving early childhood education. The new classrooms she says lowers that percentage by increasing opportunity.

"It added 43 child care spots and seven new jobs for teachers, so it's a really big deal for, not just Third Street Alliance, but for the community," she added.

In addition to unveiling the new rooms Wednesday, Third Street Alliance served as home base for a panel discussion on child care.

That had a focus on how unattainable and unaffordable it can be for some families.

"The cost of child care can be really burdensome to families," added Baratta. "It's almost the cost of college tuition, and so subsidies at the state and federal level are so very important to making sure that working families can get access to child care."

Third Street Alliance provides free early childhood education for qualifying families.

Right now, there are 27 spots left open.

For more information, visit the nonprofit's website.