EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County nonprofit is promoting inclusion and diversity with a new project.

Paza Tree of Life in Easton, which supports Indigenous people, is creating a new sculpture of a woman.

Her name will be Unci Owanzila, or "Grandmother Unity."

The city's forester, who came up with the concept, says she will be a hybrid of a Native American and a non-Native American person, to represent all cultures coming together.

They hope to put her in a public place and create programs based on her, as well as a Unity Festival.