EASTON, Pa. - As nursing home workers continue their strike in Easton, they're sharing stories of how what they call inadequate health insurance is affecting their lives.

The strike is ongoing at 14 facilities across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks and Schuylkill counties. At the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton, workers said they have health insurance provided by their employer, Priority Healthcare, instead of by the union. They said it the health insurance offered by the company, and often doesn't cover their medical bills, including treatment for COVID-19.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, I got COVID from work and had to stay home for three months because I was sick. I was able to get care, but my insurance from Priority didn't cover the cost, and I got multiple bills sent to me. It was ridiculous," said Niim Lassiter, a certified nursing assistant on strike.

One man told us he's thousands of dollars in debt.

"I had a head injury about 2018. I was out of work for a whole year, and the insurance that we have, currently have, didn't pay for my medical bills, so I currently owe over $100,000 in medical bills," said Charles Thomas, who is also a certified nursing assistant on strike.

We reached out to the company. Priority Healthcare said it did offer better benefits to workers with lower premiums in a deal last week, but the union didn't agree. There is no timeline for when the strike might come to an end.