EASTON, Pa. | An Easton man already wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is facing additional charges after allegedly shoving and injuring a police officer.
Bryan McNally faces assault and related charges following the incident earlier this week in the 100 block of Northampton Street in Easton. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 35-year-old on Wednesday, setting bail at $200,000.
Easton police were dispatched about 10:45 a.m. Monday to the Cigarette Outlet at 170 Northampton St., where McNally had been spotted. The criminal complaint indicates an outstanding warrant for his arrest but does not specify the charges. Online court records show a pending drug paraphernalia case in Northampton County Court.
Officer Vincent Bruneo, the Downtown beat officer, alerted fellow officers that McNally was running east on Northampton Street and provided a description.
When initially approached by Bruneo, McNally allegedly gave the officer a fake name. And when asked for identification, McNally allegedly shoved Bruneo to the ground and ran, according to court records.
The officer suffered injuries to his calves and right knee.
Police charged McNally, of Butler Street, with felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and false identification to police. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.