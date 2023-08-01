EASTON, Pa. - An Easton City Council member charged with assault is out of jail.

Councilwoman Taiba Sultana is accused of punching and slapping a family member in her home Monday.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Easton Police responded to the 200 block of Vista Dr. for an alleged domestic incident involving Sultana and a family member living in her home. That second person told police Sultana had slapped, punched, and headbutted the person multiple times. After documenting several injuries on the person, police charged Sultana with simple assault and harassment, both misdemeanors.

Sultana was arrested and held on a $20,000 bond. On Tuesday, that bond was changed to unsecured and she was released. We went by her home to see if she was there and was interested in offering a comment, but someone inside told us she was not home.

Sultana is Easton's first woman of color on City Council and the first Muslim to ever serve on Council.

We are going to continue to work to get more information on this case. Sultana's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.