EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.

If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne Doll.

Hopkins was in Northampton Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Hopkins is set for a formal arraignment/pre-trial conference on March 23.

Doll said his application would not be processed until his next court appearance in March.

He was charged last month with harassment and making terroristic threats, both misdemeanors.

Authorities say that back in October, Hopkins cursed at an 11 and 12-year-old boy after they showed him a Pokemon card. Authorities say Hopkins followed them up the street and then chased one of the boys into Lafayette College's Kirby Sports Center, where he threatened him.