EASTON, Pa. – A presentation to Easton City Council on Tuesday evening further refined proposed plans to establish a West Ward Historic Conservation District in the city.
Last month, council tabled introducing an ordinance that would have established the conservation district after councilmembers expressed concern over several proposed items in the language of the proposed ordinance.
It again has not been placed on the agenda for introduction at the Feb. 10 council meeting. However, it could be reintroduced at a future date.
"This is only a work in progress, and if there is any conservation district, the extent of that needs to be defined," said planner and architectural historian Tom Jones, who is also a West Ward resident.
"I just think there's a number of places throughout the ordinance that needs some kind of formality, not just subjective comments, as much as possible," said Mayor Sal Panto.
Several members of the council said while they are not opposed to establishing the historic conservation district, they would like to see it done on a smaller scale.
"It's an amazing amount of work for this commission," said Councilman Roger Ruggles. "It's admirable but it's an enormous amount of work, and I am very concerned that we would not get people for this, just looking at the enormity of the amount of work," he said.
"The West Ward we know, it's a very different place than the downtown area," said Jones. "This would have to be defined if, theoretically, we try to bite off a much larger bone. It could choke it and have at-large members saying this is too much work and I'll have to resign. I have that concern as well, respectfully," he said.
The proposal for the West Ward Historic Conservation District calls for the creation of district boundaries and establishes requirements for renovations to existing properties as well as any proposed new construction within the district.
The proposed boundaries of the area include everything in the City of Easton that lies west of the centerline of Sixth Street (extended to the Lehigh River on the south and Bushkill Creek on the north); south and west of Bushkill Creek; and the boundary between the City of Easton and Wilson Borough or the City of Easton and West Easton.
The proposed structure of the commission would include one architect, one code enforcer, one real estate broker, and between one to four at-large members. The members would be appointed by city council.