EASTON, Pa. – Could residents in Easton be allowed to have chickens in their backyards one day? That's a matter that was up for debate at a public meeting held on Tuesday by Easton City Council.
The request to allow chickens was presented by former College Hill resident Carol Free who, according to Councilman David O'Connell, is in the process of moving back to the city from California.
"I think that I just want to emphasize that we are not talking about starting a farm," said Free. "Just four to six hens, no roosters, in the backyard, and we'd have to have a coop and a chicken run."
The current ordinance prohibits chickens in residential backyards in the city. City health officials, zoning officials and police departments would have to discuss the matter and come up with a plan before the proposal could be presented to city council for any consideration.
An informal Facebook survey conducted by Mayor Sal Panto on his page found that respondents were split on the matter. Some said they would not mind allowing backyard chickens but the rules would have to be very restrictive. Others indicated they were absolutely against the idea, expressing concerns about lack of cleanliness, odors, noise and rodents. The remaining respondents, O’Connell said, only offered chicken jokes.
Free said she sees chickens as pets and would use them to lay eggs, adding that she has no plans to sell eggs or butcher the hens.
"The problems that come up with chickens can't be that bad," said Terrence of Chestnut Street. "We have problems with dogs and cats and we handle that."
"I think it could do something big for the city, especially in the West Ward and Southside," said resident Danielle Flowers. "The main focus is education. Education is definitely key in caring for chickens. Chickens are super easy to take care of if you have the right education."
Not everyone who attended the meeting was on board with the concept.
"I definitely do not think that downtown Easton should be able to have chickens," said North Third Street resident Lauren Keeney. "I think that you want to allow everybody but that's not a good idea. They're very messy."
"We are kind of tight around here," Spring Garden Street resident Keith said of the close living quarters in the area. "It would seem to me that it wouldn't really have any benefit. It would create a situation where people would think it was a good idea, and then six months later, they'd say it wasn't really a good idea."
He added, "What if your neighbors have dogs and then you create a situation with domestic animals?"
City Health Administrator Joe Gill said there could be potential problems associated with having chickens in the city, including viruses and respiratory issues from feces.
"I think there should be a lot of discussion," Gill said. "It could cause problems with chickens being that close in some neighborhoods. Can it be done? It can be done but I feel like the city may not be the best place. But I am open for discussion."
Director of Planning Stephen Nowroski said the city would also have to consider potential zoning changes to address issues such as how many chickens would be allowed and minimum backyard lot size requirements, should the city decide to move forward.
Easton currently has only 30 residential properties that are more than 1 acre, according to Nowroski, and only one of those is downtown and two are in the West Ward.
Panto noted that Tuesday night's meeting was a listening session for officials to hear input from residents. Next steps would include more in-depth committee discussion to work out the details of an amended ordinance before it could be submitted to city council for a first reading.