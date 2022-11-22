EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved Mayor Sal Panto's 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes.

The roughly $72 million spending plan keeps the city's millage rate at 24.95 mills. The budget also maintains the current sewage rate.

Previously, Panto indicated the budget would not increase the city's debt obligations. Further, the mayor said the budget could include a renegotiation of its lease with the Easton Suburban Water Authority or a sale of the city's water system.

Bushkill Creek Dam

In other news, the legislative body authorized the removal of the Bushkill Creek Dam as requested by Wildlands Conservancy.

Lehns Court

City Council also approved an agreement with Barry Isett & Associates for design work for Lehns Court. The city plans to convert the alley into a pedestrian pathway from Lehns Court at South Sitgreaves Street to the two sidewalk panels in front of Pearly Baker's Alehouse.

Downtown hotel

Also during Tuesday's meeting, Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed seven-story hotel at 1-6 Centre Square.

The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant & Hospitality Group, involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.