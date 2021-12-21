EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved Tuesday the $3 million sale of the Pine Street garage to City Center Investment Corp., which plans to demolish the building and put up a $70 million residential and retail development, along with a 302-space parking deck.
Allentown-based City Center is taking on its first project outside of its home base. The development will be called "The Marquis," a nod to City Center President J.B. Reilly's alma mater. Lafayette College on the hill overlooking downtown Easton is named for the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who helped America win the Revolutionary War.
"The sale price does not include demolition," Mayor Sal Panto said before the vote. "They're not paying $3 million for a vacant piece of land."
Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager for the developer, said demolition will cost about $700,000. City Center will pay for that.
He gave a rough timeline of the project: The garage will remain open until approximately August of next year, demolition will begin late in 2022 and construction in the first quarter of 2023. Occupancy could begin in early 2024.
The aging Pine Street garage covers about 1.5 acres. Easton controls the site, and The Marquis was chosen by a committee from four proposals submitted.
The vote was 5-1, with Peter Melan opposed. James Edinger was absent. Melan cited the recurring issue of parking before voting.
"I really do think we're creating a (parking) deficit downtown," he said, noting the boom in residential development. "We are going to box ourselves into a corner."
With a new deck going up on Fourth Street and the Pine Street garage coming down, the city is trying to open new spots on the street. Angle parking on some downtown streets creates additional spaces, City Administrator Luis Campos said.
The city held two meetings in one Tuesday to secure final approval of the land sale. City Council started at 6 p.m. and then went into a recess while the Easton Parking Authority met to approve the sale first.
Jaime Kulick, a member of the parking authority, said the $3 million price was too low and asked whether the city had considered other uses of the land.
"This project has been publicly vetted," city Solicitor Joel Scheer said. He said the issue was the subject of multiple public meetings and "this has been lingering for quite some time."
Dave Hopkins, Easton's director of public works, responded to Kulick's questions about whether a market feasibility study was done on the garage site. He said the city sought proposals from developers, which were reviewed by a committee.
"What works is what a developer is willing to put there," he said.
After an hour, the parking authority approved the deal, with Kulick dissenting. City Council then resumed its meeting and also approved the sale.
Parking came up in a different format Tuesday. Two women who use handicapped spaces have been asking for an exemption so they would not have to move their vehicles on street-sweeping days.
Councilmember Sandra Vulcano said making an exception for a couple drivers would lead to many others seeking relief. Councilmember David O'Connell agreed, saying that giving a couple people a break would be akin to opening Pandora's Box.
"So you've been jerking us around since July," Loretta Williams of West Wilkes-Barre Street told council before walking out.
Council's next meeting will be Jan. 3. That will be the final meeting for Vulcano, who was first elected in 2001.