EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a developer's agreement with Lafayette College for the construction of a new building during its Wednesday night meeting.
The pact involves the McCartney Street Housing and Wellness Center which calls for the construction of a four- to five-story building and improvements at 522 March St.
The deal stipulates the developer will make all necessary arrangements for all construction traffic to leave and enter the site. The developer will be responsible also for providing traffic control and signs as needed to maintain reasonable safeguards for nearby pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
The deal additionally establishes a completion deadline for the improvements — 24 months — unless both sides agree to an extension. The contract stipulates the developer will pay the city a $125,200 taping fee or another amount established by the city.
The Marquis
In other news, council approved also a developer's agreement with South Third Street Associates for the Marquis, a seven-story mixed-use apartment building planned for 27 S. Third St., at the site of the Pine Street garage.
Like the Lafayette College pact, the deal includes a sewer tapping fee of $518,158. A section also regulates that the developer should permanently set in proper positions concrete monuments at all block corners, and at "all points of tangency and all points of curve in the street lines."