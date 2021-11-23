EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a four-year police contract Tuesday night that will pay officers a lump sum for their 2021 raise.
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, and provides raises of 4% this year and next year, 3.5% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024.
City Administrator Luis Campos said the negotiations were tough at times but there was "no bloodshed," and he praised the dedication of the city's police force.
"This has been a challenging time for law enforcement," he said. Protesters marched against police in some cities, leading at times to violence. That atmosphere has made recruiting officers more difficult.
Mayor Sal Panto said Easton has "a very respected police department" that has helped the city draw residents, visitors and investors.
"If you don't have a safe city, you don't have anything," he said.
Under the new contract, salaries for sergeants will reach $95,200 in 2024, and first-year officers will make $65,597 after getting through their probationary period.
2022 budget
Council also introduced Panto's 2022 no-tax-increase budget for consideration at a later meeting.
Native American Month
To mark Native American Month, Panto invited Delwin Fiddler of PAZA Tree of Life to perform a native song. PAZA is a Native American support organization, according to Fiddler.
Fiddler, in Native American dress, played a hand drum and a flute at the start of the council meeting. He and Panto discussed the Native American history of the area, with Panto noting how natives "got ripped off" by the Walking Purchase of 1737.
South Side cemetery
Council also approved spending as much as $8,762 to determine if there are any bodies under West Nesquehoning Street Park. Richard Grubb & Associates will perform a non-invasive "cemetery delineation" study to determine whether there are human remains left.
"They'll be looking to see if there any bodies buried in what was originally an African-American cemetery" near St. Joseph's Church, the mayor said. He said after the meeting that if remains are found, the city will memorialize them in some way.
