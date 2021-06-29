Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

 

EASTON, Pa. - Easton is opening fire hydrants throughout the city to help residents beat the heat, according to the city's website.

The City of Easton is opening fire hydrants at the following locations Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.:

Wilkes Barre & McKeen

Milton & Reynolds

Charles & Kleinhans

11th & Butler

12th Street side of Paxinosa School

9th & Jackson

11th & Ferry

Reeder Street and Parsons Street at March School

The move comes as residents across the Lehigh Valley tried to find ways to cool off this week as temperatures soared past 90 degrees. 

