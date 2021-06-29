EASTON, Pa. - Easton is opening fire hydrants throughout the city to help residents beat the heat, according to the city's website.
The City of Easton is opening fire hydrants at the following locations Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.:
Wilkes Barre & McKeen
Milton & Reynolds
Charles & Kleinhans
11th & Butler
12th Street side of Paxinosa School
9th & Jackson
11th & Ferry
Reeder Street and Parsons Street at March School
The move comes as residents across the Lehigh Valley tried to find ways to cool off this week as temperatures soared past 90 degrees.