EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need.

69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies.

A day filled with fun activities, haircuts, and giving back all started with one local barber.

“Years ago, I lost my house to floods three times in the Delaware River and had a very young kid and went through a divorce, and a recession, and business wasn't great,” said Suddenly Samantha Hair Salon owner Stephan Flowers.

After experiencing hardships of his own, Flowers says he knew he needed to do something.

“I noticed kids would get picked on about their hair, mom would give them a bad haircut, so I thought, well I could give out free haircuts to kids and then it turned into kids needing backpacks.”

Flowers decided to team up with local organization Third Street Alliance for Women and Children where the partners came together to start their annual back-to-school drive. But with only a few weeks left before this school year, organizers say they are still a couple hundred book bags short of their goal.

“We're getting closer to our goal of 500 but we’re not there yet and we could really use more help with any school supplies or backpacks, it would be really helpful to give out to the kids in the community,” said Third Street Alliance for Women and Children Administrative Assistant Jena Sentz.

And with inflation and significant price increases in supplies, the need has become larger.

“It's an overwhelming number for sure. I will say last week we were concerned about what we collected so far but we've had so many groups and businesses and volunteers reaching out, but we do still need more supplies,” said Sentz.

The event will be held on August 21, and anyone who would like to donate can visit any of the seven drop-off locations throughout Easton.