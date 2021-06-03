EASTON, Pa. - An organization in the Lehigh Valley is getting a financial boost in its efforts to support family literacy.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation said in a news release it awarded ProJeCt of Easton, Inc. a $9,000 grant.
“ProJeCt of Easton, Inc.’s mission is to “build a better community by helping people to help themselves” and education is key. ProJeCt offer adults and families a holistic, “cradle to career” support system that enables them to meet their most basic needs, advance their education, and find a future that includes college, training, citizenship and careers. We are grateful to our partners like Dollar General that support our organization, our mission and our clients,” said CEO Janice D. Komisor.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading.
Each year, the foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The foundation also offers a student referral program for people interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.
Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.