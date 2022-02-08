EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board spent about 45 minutes Tuesday night listening to parents' frustration with the district for keeping its COVID-19 mask mandate in place.
The parents spoke during the public comment were critical of the board and administration. This was even though, earlier in the standing committee meeting, Superintendent David Piperato announced he will be asking the board on Feb. 22 to approve a revised COVID-19 mitigation plan that will make masks optional.
"One of the things that we're hearing from the health experts we work with is that we should be paying attention mostly to our district numbers because they did remark that county numbers (of positive cases) are no longer accurate because of the number of at-home tests that people are taking." Piperato said. "The good news is if you look at our district profile, our numbers are way down and we're heading in the right direction."
In addition to making masking optional, Piperato said the proposed revised mitigation plan would also allow assemblies, concerts and plays to resume and a return to a normal procedure of how students eat in the cafeteria.
"We're going to provide you with a mitigation plan that I believe you will be comfortable and confident in as a board and that the community will appreciate," he added.
Megan McPeek said community does not trust the district to change anything on Feb. 22 and that the board is just trying to buy time to keep parents quiet.
"Why are we still not following the science?" McPeek asked. "All around us, districts are following the data and making masks optional. I feel at this point, you could care less about the child whose anxiety is through the roof, who feels isolated, who has speech delays after being masked for two years, who hides behind their mask and is depressed."
She continued, "You have no idea what we're dealing with. Our children our paying the ultimate price for your selfishness."
McPeek added that a board vote is not necessary, as Piperato could make the decision to make masks optional immediately.
Mary Sofronie said the Easton Area School District chooses what science to follow.
"Once again, you're playing into pandemic politics," Sofronie said. "Masks are not there to protect our students. It's delusional and dangerous."
Sofronie said having children wear masks outside on school grounds should be considered child abuse.
"Masks actively harm children," she said. "The long-term use of masks can inflict profound cognitive damage. Let's do the right thing and give parents and students the freedom to decide on what is best for their child and stop making them live in constant fear to comfort yourselves."
The message was repeated over and over by a steady line of angry parents.
Kathleen Harris said she will hold the school district and board members liable for any damage from adverse health problems resulting from the long-term masking of children.
"There are widely known hazards and health risks associated with the use of face masks which can result in both physical and psychological harm to the user," Harris said. "I am a clinical therapist, and I meet with children that attend your schools. And I am here to tell you that PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental injury that you all have a hand in."
Harris added, "I object to my child being subjected to such requirements and demand immediate end to any compulsion to wear any such items."
Board members did not address the mask issue.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the school board was presented with a major revision to a policy that proposes oversight for booster clubs and support organizations. The revised proposal puts forth that the organizations be under the supervision of the building principal or athletic director, as opposed to the school board.