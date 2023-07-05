Easton's Pine Street garage, site of the planned Marquis housing and retail development, has been sold for $3 million.

The property was acquired June 29 by 27 South Third Street Associates, a limited partnership affiliated with City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown. The partnership uses the property's address as its name. The Easton Parking Authority was the seller, according to Northampton County property records.

"The Marquis," a seven-story building, will occupy the block between Pine and Ferry streets. It will have commercial space on the first floor, about 300 parking spaces and 270 to 280 apartments. The $70 million project will be Allentown-based City Center's first in Easton.

City Center President J.B. Reilly attended Lafayette College in Easton. The development's name is a nod to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who helped Americans win the Revolutionary War, and namesake of the college.

The $3 million sale was approved by Easton City Council in December 2021.

"The sale price does not include demolition," Easton Mayor Sal Panto said at that meeting. "They're not paying $3 million for a vacant piece of land."

At the meeting, City Center's Robert DiLorenzo said demolition would cost about $700,000, at City Center's expense.

City Center's Allentown projects include The Hive, The Nines, Cityplace and others.

69 News has contacted City Center for comment on The Marquis.