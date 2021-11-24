EASTON, Pa. - The Phillipsburg - Easton Turkey Day game is a tradition like no other, as are all of the festivities by both schools leading up to it.
Twenty-one tractor trailers of wood later, and Easton’s bonfire is ready to be lit.
"It's something that we look forward to at such a young age, so to actually be doing it and actually being able to build it, it's really cool," said Ethan Reccek, a senior at Easton Area High School.
"This bonfire has been going on for decades. It's something special and unique to us," said Brad Bachman, a 10th-grade English teacher at Easton Area High School and a member of the bonfire build crew.
"The energy...I just can't explain the energy that we have,” said Bella James, a junior who participated in the Easton pep rally.
Easton’s pep rally kicked off at 4 p.m. at Cottingham Stadium and was followed by a parade of students headed to the bonfire.
Last year's events were canceled because of the pandemic, meaning this year, “it’s going to be all that more special and exciting,” said Julia Patterson, the vice president of the Phillipsburg Student Council and the president of the National Honor Society.
The week started out with another tradition: the Powder Puff game.
"It's cool to see how long it's been going on,” said Haley Garcia, a senior on Turkey Day Homecoming Court and the captain of the Phillipsburg Powder Puff Team. “For Powder Puff, I wore my dad's jersey. He used to play."
P'burg’s pep rally was Wednesday morning. The school’s fireworks ceremony is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the PAC field, outside of Phillipsburg High School.
Both schools decorated their hallways and had sleepouts this week.
Thanksgiving morning will start with Phillipsburg's walk across the Route 22 bridge.
“We meet at the old high school in front of the stadium,” said Peyton Archutowski, a Phillipsburg senior class officer and a Powder Puff team member. “The band's in front of us and the drum line is playing the whole way down."
Right before the 10:30 a.m. kick off at Fisher Stadium, students from both schools unite.
"I think the homecoming court is a great way to intertwine both Easton and Phillipsburg, but the students too because they choose all the role models and the leaders,” said Patterson.
After a week of fun, there's finally football.
"All the communities come together,” said Cole Transue, a senior and the quarterback of the Easton football team. “There’s so many people at the game.”
"It's a great feeling to be on the field and looking up at all the people and seeing the student section,” said Maycen Gale, a senior who is an Easton cheerleader.
"It's just something that everyone looks forward to every year and Thanksgiving it all culminates,” said Archutowski.