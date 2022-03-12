EASTON, Pa. | Easton Police announced in a press release on Saturday they responded to the area of the 100 blk of S 12th St for a report of gunshots fired on Friday night at around 6 p.m.
Evidence of gun fire was recovered from the scene according to officers. There were two unoccupied vehicles in the area that appeared to be struck by gun fire.
There were no injuries reported from this incident, according to the release.
In relation to this investigation, Easton Police say they are trying to identify four males who were on foot in the area around the time of this incident. Reports indicate two of these males were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants, another male was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, and the last male was wearing a white or light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
These men reportedly left the area in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Ford, traveling east in the 1100 block of Pine St.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact city detectives at 610 250 6637 or the tip line at 610 250 6635.