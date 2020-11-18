Easton-Phillipsburg rival game

EASTON, Pa. -  The 114th Annual Thanksgiving Day Game on Saturday, November 21 between Phillipsburg School District and Easton Area School District football teams has been cancelled.

The game was cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to a joint statement from the districts. 

The Phillipsburg vs. Easton Field Hockey and Girls’ Soccer Games that were scheduled to be played Thursday, November 19 are also cancelled.

"We understand this is extremely disappointing news for the many passionate Stateliner and Red Rover fans that have been attending this game for decades," the districts said in the joint statement.

"This was not an easy decision or one taken lightly by either District. However, given the restrictions in place in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as the current COVID-19 realities on both sides of the river, the health and safety of our players, coaches, bands, cheerleaders, staff, fans and both communities must guide our decisions."

