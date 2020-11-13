EASTON, Pa. - Starting Monday, the third floor of Easton's city hall will be closed to the public.
Mayor Sal Panto said four city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and now the city is taking additional steps like it did in the spring to protect employees and their families from the virus.
Next week, city leaders will decide if all city buildings will be closed to the public. Panto says in anticipation of another PPE shortage, the city is ordering an extra three months' supply.
"We are in the public safety business and in the public service business. All of our employees are really frontline employees. We can't really let them stay home and be furloughed. We need to protect them and keep them safe, but also we need to provide the services so we need people here to do that," Panto said.
City council voted to enforce Easton's state of emergency, which means it allows the city to buy COVID-related supplies without going through the usual approval procedures.
Phillipsburg enacted a similar state of emergency on Thursday. Chief Rich Hay, the town's emergency management coordinator, tells 69 News declaring a state of emergency allows Phillipsburg to streamline their purchasing of equipment and alter town employee schedules to accommodate need during a COVID spike.
The town had a similar state of emergency in place from March until June of this year. It ended when COVID cases were low in Warren in County, but Hay and Mayor Todd Tersigni reinstated it when they saw that number going up.