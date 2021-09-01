City of Easton City Council generic

EASTON, Pa. – The owner of a Line Street property is looking to subdivide the parcel into four lots to make way for several homes.

On Wednesday, the Easton Planning Commission granted conditional final approval, with a 5-0 vote, for a subdivision plan at 645 Line Street. Commissioners Robert Sun and William Heilman were not present for the meeting.

Plans call for subdividing the 15,214-square-foot property into four parcels of various sizes: 5,248 square feet, 5,120 square feet, 2,435 square feet, and 2,409 square feet. Currently, there is a single-family home on the parcel.

Darrin Heckman, a senior project manager at Keystone Consulting Engineers Inc. of Allentown, said it is unclear if the property owner will sell off the parcels or if the current home on the lot will remain.

The intent, he said, is to have two single-family and two semi-detached single-family homes on the properties. 

