EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission approved a subdivision/land development plan for a five-story mixed-use building Wednesday night at city hall.

The proposal, slated for 513-515 and 517-519 Northampton St., calls for a 7,200-square-foot, five-story building with 27 apartments and commercial space. It will feature a total of 12 off-street parking places, which will be on the building's first floor. Of the 27 units, 21 will feature two bedrooms, with the remaining six containing one bedroom. Four of the five stories would be made of wood.

Planner Hubert Etchison expressed concern about fire truck access behind the property in what was described officially as an ally. However, city officials indicated the fire department had noted the issue, but did not formally cite it as a problem.

Neighboring property owners expressed concern about structural integrity, fire access and the parking impact it would have on their properties.

In approving the plan, the commission included language that in constructing the apartment building, the developer could not make another existing building non-conforming.

The 517-519 property had been previously listed for development by the city as a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, property.

In other business, the planning commission approved a special exception for a short-term rental facility at 536 Northampton St.