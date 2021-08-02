Easton's planning commission will review a 34-unit development on South Sixth Street at its meeting Wednesday.
ANR Development Co. wants to combine multiple lots (34, 36, 40 and 42 S. Sixth) into a single property. Three of the properties are vacant land, and one building would be demolished to clear the way for a five-story building covering 11,150 square feet.
In addition to the 34 apartments, the building would have 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its first floor, and 29 parking spaces would be available under the apartments. Parking access would be from Lerch Court. The property is in a downtown mixed zoning district, where mixed use of a property is permitted.
ANR will need a zoning variance to put six apartments behind the commercial space, according to the city planning commission's report.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has determined, according to Easton's department of planning and codes, that ANR's application is generally consistent with the Lehigh Valley's regional plan. The proposal would create housing near potential employers, and it supports "reuse of vacant and underutilized properties."
City staff indicated that potential drainage problems be reviewed, but added that the plan should be considered for approval, with conditions.
Lafayette College's application to replace a 320-car parking deck behind Markle Hall with a deck that can handle 577 cars is also up for review.
The college also plans a temporary 92-space lot on the block bounded by Clinton Terrace and Marquis, March and McCartney streets. That lot would only be open until the new deck between the Markle administration building and Fisher Stadium is complete.
The Easton commission will also review a plan for a 20-foot by 80-foot garage at 1000 Elm St. The applicant, Joe Wilcox, plans to rent garage spaces.
The planning commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers on the third floor of Easton City Hall.