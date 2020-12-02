EASTON, Pa. – A proposed 11-story, 80-unit apartment complex could soon be the newest and tallest addition along South Third Street.
On Wednesday, the Easton Planning Commission unanimously approved an application by developer Garrett Benner to subdivide a parcel located at 101 S. Third St.
The property, located on the back half of the BB&T Bank, will be subdivided into parcels in order to make way for the proposed 110-foot high mixed-use building. Benner said the BB&T Bank building will remain as is.
Once completed, it will be the tallest building in the city. Construction will require about 15 months, officials said.
The proposed construction includes 50 one-bed, 10 two-bed, and 20 studio rental units. The units are expected to range in price from $1,100 to $1,500 per month for a one-year lease, officials said.
The first level of the building would house amenities such as a gym. It would also include 1,300 square feet of commercial space, like a café, that Benner said, would be “more of an amenity to the building."
“We’ve taken the building through three rounds through the historical review commission,” said Benner.
He added that they have also met with nearby neighbors to discuss concerns.
While plans don’t include on-site parking, Benner said plans are in the works with the city to negotiate a lease agreement for parking that would guarantee about 60 parking spots for tenants at either the Third Street or Pine Street garages.
“The parking spaces leased from the city would be paid-for parking spaces,” said Garrett.
According to Chief Planner Carl Manges, only 42 parking spots are required based on the size of the proposed project.
The new construction will face Ferry Street and have a façade mainly comprised of stone, although those plans have not been finalized.
David Wilson, an engineer for the developer, said while existing trees will have to be removed for the new construction, street trees along Ferry Street will be replaced, and additional trees along the street will be preserved.
“It’s our intention to make the street as visibly pleasing as possible,” said Wilson.