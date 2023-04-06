EASTON, Pa. - More housing is in the works, as the demand to live in Easton remains high. Plans for a second apartment building in the 500 block of Northampton Street have been approved.

It's a coveted spot just a couple of blocks from Centre Square.

There are several measures in place to ensure the much-needed housing still aligns with Easton's small-city, historic charm.

Easton's Planning Commission approved plans for a five-story building with 27 apartments and commercial space.

"I think it's great to fill in that hole," said Mayor Sal Panto. "That was another building that burned down next to the Central Station and one down the street is the same thing. So, I believe it's very important to fill in the missing teeth."

Earlier this year, Easton City Council backed the proposal for a six-story apartment building on that same 500 block of Northampton Street, making use of another gap, too. That one would be partially attached to an existing building, owned by the same company, with 18 units. The new part would add 14 more units, plus commercial space.

Barbershop Plus, located right in between the two parcels, is on board.

"The more the merrier," said James Birdsong, the owner of Barbershop Plus. "The more people that are in the neighborhood, the more business will thrive."

The State Cafe also looks forward to increased foot traffic, as does Casa Di Franco.

"Easton is growing all the time, like every day," said Erik Franco, the owner of Casa Di Franco. "It's incredible. I think that will be great."

At this week's commission meeting, some neighboring property owners said they were worried about structural integrity, fire access, and the parking impact of the five-story proposal.

With its approval, the commission added language to try to appease their concerns.

The Mayor says the council's ordinances dictate what can be built, and between the planning and historic district commissions, it's rare that first renditions get approved.

"I did not like the first rendition of their first facade, and they changed it, and now I think it's a good-looking building," said Panto.

Four of the five stories are now set to be made of wood.

The developers still need more approvals and permits before breaking ground.