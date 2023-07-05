EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Planning Commission approved a land development plan to convert a commercial building to mixed-use at 400 Northampton St. on Wednesday night at City Hall.

The seven-story National Building has been part of the city's downtown since 1908 and could be described as a long, steel-framed narrow slab stretched out along South Fourth Street with the narrow side on Northampton Street.

Plans before the commission Wednesday night called for 32 residential units on floors two through seven. The district court on the first floor will remain, although a staircase reconfiguration will require the court to relocate some storage.

A breakdown of the 32 residential units finds 28 one-bedroom units with the remaining four apartments housing two bedrooms. The square footage of the units will range from 473 to 1,025 square feet. Monthly rents are expected to list between $1,100 to $1,400.

Owner Mark Mulligan with VM Development Group said the conversion was the result of a stagnant commercial real estate market with costs to maintain the property increasing. He added also the building's HVAC system is in need of upgrades. Mulligan told the commission that existing commercial tenants will be relocated into other properties.

Many of the planning commission's comments involved parking. Mulligan indicated he would lease spots from the city. Those spaces will be in the new Fourth Street Garage. As insurance, Mulligan told planners VM built more spaces than needed as part of their Watermark apartment property.

The building's first story is faced with granite, while the interior features marble finishes with bronze details. It was the one-time home of the Northampton National Bank and for years housed the Easton bureau of The Morning Call newspaper.

In other news, planners granted final approval to a proposal offered by South Side resident Eric Riedinger. The plan calls for a 7,200 square-foot, five-story, 27-unit mixed-use building with commercial space at 513-519 Northampton St.

Of the 27 units, 21 will feature two bedrooms, with the remaining six containing one bedroom although that scenario could modestly change. Four of the five stories would be made of wood and there will be 12 off-street parking spaces.

The 517-519 property had been previously listed for development by the city as a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) property.

Finally, planners gave land development approval for an addition to the rear of a mixed-use three-story building located at 233-235 Northampton St. The site is the location of the former Joe's Deli.

The addition will increase the number of new homes from four to six. The units will be built overtop of a 10-space parking lot.