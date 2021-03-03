EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission has denied a request for special exception by a city property owner hoping to add a two-story addition onto a current multifamily use building.
On Wednesday, the commission denied Warren Lim's request to change the use at 801-803 Walnut Avenue from "multifamily" to "residential lowrise" in order to accommodate a 1,120-square-foot addition onto his property.
The property, if the request had been approved, would have gone from a four-unit dwelling to six units.
The commission, however, voted 3-1 to deny Lim’s request.
Jaime Kulick cast the dissenting vote. Commissioners Robert Sun and Ronald Shipman were absent from the virtual meeting.
At odds for the commission were parking constraints on the street and resident complaints about animal feces at the property, as well as a lack of maintenance outside the property, including issues with snow removal. Such problems have already resulted in violations issued by the city.
Lim said in December 2020 that he hired a new property manager and hopes that he will maintain the property better.
Still, commissioners denied the request after expressing additional concerns over vehicles backing out of the parking garage onto Walnut Avenue.
"Personally, I think it's a stretch," said Commissioner William Heilman. "I just don’t see the parking. I don't see the pulling in and pulling out. At the minimum, you're going to lose two, three parking spaces just to have the off-street parking."
Under Lim's proposal, the addition would connect the current building with a two-car garage located on the site. A second story would be added above the garage.
"Besides off-street parking, there will be two additional parking spots in the garage," said Lim.
Lim still has to return to the Zoning Hearing Board two additional variances regarding parking after the commission recommended at a January meeting that he provide parking. Lim provided three additional off-street parking spaces which now require the variances.